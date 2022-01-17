Photo Release

January 17, 2022 Treaty to prevent, reduce stateless individuals: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III sponsors Senate Resolution No. 964 concurring in the accession to the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness Monday, January 17, 2022. Pimentel said the purpose of the resolution is to prevent the statelessness of an individual. He said statelessness is a prevalent global issue with an estimated 4.3 million stateless persons in 94 countries. According to him, one stateless child is born every 10 minutes and around 70,000 stateless children every year. “It is a pressing concern, especially in this COVID-19 pandemic. But with or without a pandemic, statelessness is a real problem for millions of people around the world,” Pimentel said. He said statelessness should be prevented and reduced at the earliest possible opportunity or at birth, if possible. Pimentel said the Philippines has a robust policy framework on reducing statelessness and is one of the few states with a national action plan to end statelessness by 2024. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)