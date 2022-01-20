Photo Release

January 20, 2022 Bill to expand power firm's coverage: Sen. Grace Poe leads the Committee on Public Services' hearing Thursday, January 20, 2022, on House Bill No. 10306 seeking to amend Republic Act No. 11212 or the legislative franchise granted to More Electric and Power Corporation. The bill proposes to expand the service coverage of the power firm to the second and fourth districts of Iloilo province. In opening the panel's discussion, Poe raised issues that could face the approval of the House bill including, among others, its legality and impact on the current power situation in the province. "Is this a takeover? Or are we looking at two distributors in one area...Is this arrangement allowed under prevailing laws? And ultimately, how will this affect consumers? Have they been consulted about this?" she asked. More is currently the sole electricity distributor of Iloilo City, Poe noted. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)