Photo Release

January 20, 2022 Sustainable and economical delivery of electricity: Sen. Win Gatchalian stresses the importance of raising legal, technical and regulatory issues that can affect power consumers during the hearing of the Committee on Public Services on House Bill No. 10306, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 11212 or the franchise granted to More Electric Power Corporation to operate an electric power distribution system in Iloilo City. Gatchalian said ever since he became chairman of the energy committee, it has been his goal to lower electricity rates across the nation. He said the passage of Murang Kuryente Act by the Senate lowered electricity rates by approximately 90 centavos. “At the end of the day, this is for our consumers and we have to look at all angles so that delivery of electricity will be as smooth, sustainable and as economical as possible,” Gatchalian said Thursday, January 20, 2022. (File photo/Senate PRIB)