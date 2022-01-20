Photo Release

January 20, 2022 Mute witnesses to history: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses his full support to the proposed Vintage Vehicle Regulation Act which seeks to regulate the use and other activities related to vintage automobiles and other historical, classic, or collector motor vehicles, and provide for their exemption from the standards and restrictions set by laws enacted and regulations adopted after the date of their manufacture. “I’m here to give my full support to the measure. For me, these are mute witnesses to Philippine history. The Studebaker, the Pontiacs, the Impalas, the De Sotos, they are all part of our history,” Tolentino said during the virtual hearing of the Public Services subcommittee Thursday, January 20, 2022.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)