Photo Release

January 21, 2022 Jolo, Sulu: Senator Win Gatchalan speaks at the Joint Task Force Sulu headquarters of the Western Mindanao Command AFP at the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista - 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division, 8 Nov 2020. Gatchalian backs the progressive expansion of limited face-to-face classes in areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2, calling the move a crucial next step in the recovery of the basic education sector from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN