Photo Release

January 21, 2022 Hearing on bills renaming LGUs: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairperson of the Committee on Local Government, presides over Friday’s virtual hearing on several local bills seeking to rename local government units (LGU), January 21, 2022. Included in the agenda are House Bill No. (HBN) 6535 renaming Bgy. Sta Maria in Presentacion, Camarines Sur as Barangay Parubcan; HBN 8899 and Senate Bill No. 2258 renaming the Municipality of Rodriguez in Rizal as Montalban; and HBN 9452 renaming the Municipality of San Isidro in Davao del Norte as Sawata. The hearing also tackled HBN 8842 which seeks to rename the Cagayan de Oro Convention Center in Cagayan De Oro City as Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr. International Convention Center. Tolentino said he was very close to former Senate President Pimentel who was his lawyer in his early political years. He expressed confidence that the new convention center will spur tourism industry and will attract the holding of “convention and conferences of big magnitude.”(Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)