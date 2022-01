Photo Release

January 23, 2022 Virac, Catanduanes: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to local officials at the Catanduanes Capitol during his visit to the typhoon-ravaged province, 15 Nov. 2020.Gatchalian said if we want to protect delivery riders from fake bookings and hoax orders, we should also protect them from abusive customers. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN