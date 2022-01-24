Photo Release

January 24, 2022 Establishing marine hatcheries: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, presides over Monday’s public hearing on 12 bills proposing the establishment of hatcheries in Dinagat Islands, Samar, Northern Samar, Davao del Norte, Camarines Sur, Antique, Occidental Mindoro, Nueva Ecija, and Bataan. Villar expressed dismay over the failure of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to construct 37 fish hatcheries, which had been mandated under laws enacted since 2016. She appealed to the mayors and representatives attending the hearing to check on the implementation of these laws. “This guarantees the sustainability of the country’s marine product supply. These bills will help resolve overfishing and dwindling fish catch for the small fisher folks in these areas since they will be given priority access to their own town’s marine resources and new technologies, including the processing and preservation of fish catch,” Villar said, January 24, 2022. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)