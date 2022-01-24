Photo Release

January 24, 2022 Binay on the establishment of fisheries facilities: Sen. Nancy Binay, during a virtual public hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform Monday, January 24, 2022, asks if the 11 house bills seeking to establish legislated fisheries facilities in various localities in the country have already complied with the site pre-feasibility assessment and feasibility study and if the committee would require it as it tackles the proposed measures. Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the committee, said such would be required because without the necessary studies, the measure cannot be implemented. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)