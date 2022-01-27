Photo Release

January 27, 2022 On renaming places: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino justifies the need to rename several places, municipalities, and cities during the hybrid plenary session, Thursday, January 27, 2022 in order to avoid confusion - not just in postal services. In his omnibus sponsorship speech. Tolentino cited as an example the case of San Isidro, Davao Del Norte wherein the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) made a mistake in delivering the Internal Revenue Allotment to another town named San Isidro. Tolentino also took note of the clamor of the people of Rodriguez, Rizal to revert the municipality’s name to Montalban, Rizal. “Again they (people of Montalban) are confused. There are areas in Rizal which would point to that mountain as Montalban and there are people, officially and administratively, recognizing it as Rodriguez. To settle the issue, once and for all, they wanted this name to be reverted to Montalban,” Tolentino said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)