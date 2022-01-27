Photo Release

January 27, 2022 Establishing, upgrading hospitals nationwide: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go accepts the requests of his colleagues to be made co-sponsors of 11 local bills seeking to establish, convert and upgrade the bed capacity of several hospitals across the country after the Senate approved the proposed legislation on 2nd reading during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, January 27, 2022. “This is very timely because of the pandemic,” according to Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)