Photo Release

January 27, 2022 Regulating health-related professions: Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. presides over a virtual public hearing Thursday, January 27, 2022 on several proposals regulating the practice of microbiology and physical therapy as well as a measure seeking to provide a comprehensive nursing law in the country. Revilla said it is imperative to ensure that the professional regulatory laws of the Philippines are responsive to the needs of the times as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the health and lives of the people and dismally affects the country’s economy and other aspects of our lives. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)