Photo Release

January 27, 2022 Pimentel sponsors bicam report on Contractors’ License Law: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, sponsors the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2247 and House Bill No. 7808 or an act amending Republic Act No. 4566, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1746, otherwise known as the Contractors’ License Law. The measure aims to modify the renewal process, increase fees and impose stiffer penalties against contractors who will operate without license. The chamber, during a hybrid plenary session Thursday, January 27, 2022, ratified the bicameral conference committee report. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)