January 27, 2022 Empowering nurses in Ph: Sen. Pia Cayetano calls to strengthen the Philippines' nursing sector Thursday, January 27, 2022. At the virtual public hearing of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation on several bills concerning health-related professions, Cayetano introduced Senate Bill No. 2409, which she co-authored along with Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sen. Joel Villanueva. The bill seeks to provide for a comprehensive nursing law that will regulate the profession, promote continuing professional development and career progression, and more importantly, ensure just and due compensation for nurses. "When we think of our health sector, we need to look at a very important component of the health sector which is the health human resource. And we know that the nurses and all the other professions... are very important components of the health sector, the delivery of the health care system," Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)