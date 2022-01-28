Photo Release

January 28, 2022 Report on simulation and mock elections: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over Friday’s hearing of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Automated Election System January 28, 2022. During the hearing, Dir. Divina Blas-Perez of the Election and Barangay Affairs Department- Commission on Elections reported on the simulation activities held last October 23 and the mock elections held last December 29. Blas-Perez said some of the technical issues encountered in the use of vote counting machines were rejected ballots, paper jams and misread ballots, which were all resolved. An average voting duration per voter of 10 minutes and 47 seconds was also noted in the mock elections participated in by 17 cities and municipalities. Marcos noted that the voter simulation was conducted with the objective of determining the average time frame for the verification process of the identity of voters and stressed the need to go through protocols given the COVID-19 conditions. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)