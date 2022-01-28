Photo Release

January 28, 2022 Arts, music important to youth: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Youth, presides over a virtual public hearing on the National Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) Act. (Senate Bill No. 2429 and House Bill No. 10015), National Youth Day (SBN 1587, 2012 and HBN 6456) Summer Youth Camp Act (HBN 9852) and the Young Farmers and Fisherfolk Challenge Act (SNB 884 and HBN 9575). Friday, January 28, 2022. Angara underscored the importance of arts, and music to the Filipino culture, particularly the youth. “Aside from education, our youth have suffered because they have not been able to do the things they love such as sports, arts and culture. Hopefully, once we get past the pandemic, we will see a revival, just like the world saw the revival of arts and culture in the 1920s, after the Spanish flu,” according to Angara. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)