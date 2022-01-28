Photo Release

January 28, 2022 How will alcohol affect the ballots?: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks this question to officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), during a virtual hearing of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Automated Election System, Friday, January 28, 2022. According to Tolentino, rubbing alcohol has been part of people’s lives and it is likely that voters and teachers would use alcohol on election day to disinfect their hands. “In case ballots get wet with alcohol, will it be crumpled or moist in such a way that it will not be accepted by the voting machines?” Tolentino asked. The senator also asked the poll body if they could include such scenario when it conducts its second mock election. Comelec Commissioner Marlo Casquejo told the panel that they would look into it. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)