Photo Release

January 28, 2022 Binay backs youth development measures: Sen. Nancy Binay, during a virtual hearing of the Committee on Youth Friday, January 28, 2022 expresses her full support for various proposed measures intended for youth development. “I’m here to support all the pending bills,” Binay said. Among those tackled during the hearing were Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2429 and House Bill No. (HBN) 10015 or the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) Act, SBNs 587, 2012 and HBN 6456 or the National Youth Day, HBN 9852 or the Summer Youth Camp Act and SBN 884 and HBN 9575 or the Young Farmers and Fisherfolk Challenge Act. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)