Photo Release

January 28, 2022 Proper implementation of law on political ad rates: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III says he authored proposed Senate Resolution No. 985 which seeks to inquire into possible violations of Republic Act. No. 11207 or amendments to the Fair Election Act, after receiving complaints from candidates claiming they are not benefitting from the law. During Friday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, January 28, 2022, Pimentel said he authored and helped pass the law to address real problems which he saw and experienced when he was campaigning. “We kept the law very simple, simple in the sense that the objective is simply to take advantage or to give discounts to political advertisements because they are not advertisements for commercial goods. That is the essence of the law. The objective is very simple. We tightened the language of that law to prevent misinterpretation or intentional misapplication of the law. And then the formula is also very clear,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)