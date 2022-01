Photo Release

January 31, 2022 Sotto leads blessing of new Senate ambulance: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III leads the blessing of the new Senate ambulance officiated by Fr. Leo Doloira from the Diocese of Sorsogon at the Senate Monday, January 31, 2022. Sotto is joined by officers of the Senate Secretariat headed by Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica and Officers of the Senate Medical and Dental Bureau (MDB). Joseph Vidal, Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)