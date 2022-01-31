Photo Release

January 31, 2022 Is delegating government power to private-led council valid?: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon asks Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III whether it is valid to delegate government authority to a council that the private sector has majority control. During the period of amendments on Senate Bill 2455 or The Creative Industries Charter of the Philippines Act Monday, January 31, 2022, Drilon sought clarification on the proposal to trim the number of members of the proposed Philippine Creative Industry Development Council (PCIDC) from 18 to 15. According to Pimentel, the PCIDC members will be composed of six ex-officio members from the government and nine regular members from the private sector following the amendments made in the bill. Expressing his concern on the proposed composition of the PCIDC, Drilon urged Pimentel to review the proposal carefully since it seems that the control of power now rests on the private sector. “I’m not particularly familiar with the proposed measure. It’s just general principle of the law that I’m raising this issue. All that I’m asking is maybe the good sponsor, being a good lawyer, can review this carefully and if he tells me there’s nothing wrong with it legally then I will accept it.” In response, Pimentel said that he would be willing to withdraw the proposal to trim the membership of PCIDC if there would be no one who would push for the reduction of council membership. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)