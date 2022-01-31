Photo Release

January 31, 2022 A record haul of 166 measures: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III presides over a historic plenary session in the Senate with the passage of a record-breaking 166 measures on third reading Monday, January 31, 2022. Among the measures passed were nine bills of national application, including Senate Bill Nos. 2449 (Strengthening protection against trafficking in persons); 2421 (Granting COVID-19 benefits to health workers); 2233 (Promoting the rights of abandoned children); 2365 (Amendments to the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation Charter); 2420 (Providing compensation for the loss of properties in the Marawi Siege); 2493 (Regulating the use of vintage automobiles); 2485 (Creating a Second Congressional Commission on Education); 2425 (Institutionalizing the Extended Producer Responsibility); and 670 ( Declaring August 30 as National Press Freedom Day. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)