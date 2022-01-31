Photo Release

January 31, 2022 Senate adopts bicam report on Timbangan ng Bayan: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Monday, January 31, 2022, sponsors the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1241 and House Bill No. 3255 or an act institutionalizing the establishment of Timbangan ng Bayan Centers in public and private markets. The measure seeks to protect Filipino consumers against the use of inaccurate weighing scales which is considered one of the most pervasive frauds committed in the marketplace. The Senate adopted and ratified the bicameral conference committee report during the hybrid plenary session. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)