Photo Release

January 31, 2022 Bicam report on Teachers' Education Excellence Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian gives the highlights of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2152 and House Bill No. (HBN) 10301, otherwise known as the Teachers' Education Excellence Act Monday, January 31, 2022. Gatchalian said the reconciled version of the bills is a landmark piece of legislation that would reform and improve the quality of teacher education and training in the country. He said three international large-scale assessments -- the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment, the 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics and the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study -- had consistently pointed to alarming results that Filipino learners are failing to master the basic competencies and they are being left behind by their peers abroad. “While we are dismayed that our learners are lagging behind in academic performance, it is equally alarming to see the low passing rates in our licensure examinations for teachers or LET. It is equally alarming to see that most of teacher education institutions or TEIs are considered worst or poor performing,” Gatchalian said. He said between 2010 and 2021, only 36 percent of secondary education takers passed the LET while 28 percent passed the elementary level. The proposed law aims to provide and ensure quality education by strengthening the education and training of teachers nationwide through a national system of excellence for teacher education. The Senate adopted and ratified the bicameral conference committee report. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)