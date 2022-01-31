Photo Release

January 31, 2022 Angara thanks hardworking colleagues: Sen. Sonny Angara, during the hybrid session Monday, January 31, 2022, thanks his colleagues for the swift passage of the two bills he sponsored: Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2365 or An Act Amending Sections 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 18, 22, 24, 26, and 28 of Republic Act No. 3591, otherwise known as the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) Charter; and SBN 2420 or The Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022. Angara also recognized his hardworking colleagues who made an extra push to finish the bills. “For the PDIC bill, I would like to thank Sen. (Grace) Poe, chairman of the Banks Committee, for trusting me with that responsibility. For the Marawi Compensation Bill, we thank our colleagues... I thank Senate President (Vicente Sotto III) for the skillful steering of the floor, as well as the Senate Majority Floor Leader (Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri) for his very skillful management,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)