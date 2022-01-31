Photo Release

January 31, 2022 Provincial Science and Technology Office bill passed: The Senate on Monday, January 31, 2022, approves on second reading Senate Bill No. 2484 or the act converting the Provincial Science and Technology Center into the Provincial Science and Technology Office. Sen. Nancy Binay, sponsor of the measure, said the intention of the bill is to convert the center into an office and upgrade the Senior Science Research Specialist with a salary grade of SG 19 to Chief Science Research Specialist with a salary grade of SG 24. When asked by Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz" F. Zubiri if this measure was approved by the Department of Budget and Management, Binay replied in the affirmative, stressing that funding is needed for the upgrading of only one employee. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)