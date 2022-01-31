Photo Release

January 31, 2022 Tolentino sponsors barangay separation bill: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, January 31, 2022, sponsors House Bill 4599 which seeks to separate Sitio Panacan-2 from Barangay Panacan in Narra, Palawan and constitute it into a separate and independent barangay to be known as Barangay Panacan-2. According to Tolentino, this local measure was first approved during the 16th Congress and was refiled during the 17th Congress. Tolentino did not deliver his sponsorship speech and instead submitted it for insertion into the records of the Senate. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)