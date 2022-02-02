Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Harmonized bill amending Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Youth, presented the bicameral conference committee report on Senate Bill No. 2124 and House Bill No. 10698 or the bill introducing amendments to Republic Act No. 10742 or the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Reform Act of 2015 Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Angara said among the highlights of the report is the inclusion of human rights and gender equality as among the goals to which funds of the SK could be devoted. The reconciled bill also mandates every SK within 60 days of assumption into office, to appoint an SK secretary and treasurer. It further requires that the treasurer shall have an education and career background relating to either business administration, accountancy, finance, economics or bookkeeping. All SK members, including the chairperson, the kagawads and the appointed officials, are also mandated to receive the monthly honorarium, provided that it should not exceed 25 percent of SK’s funds and shall not exceed the compensation received by the SK chairperson. “With these changes, Mr. President, we believe that we better empower our SK to fulfil the mandate of providing representation to our youth and acting as venues for young people to directly participate in the day-to-day affairs, as well as the long-term improvement of their communities,” Angara said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)