Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Senate ratifies bicam report on Senate Bill No. 1155: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, sponsors the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1155 and House Bill No. 10610 which seeks to extend the validity of the license to possess firearms and ammunition from two years to five years amending Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. During the hybrid session Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Dela Rosa said the House Panel agreed to delete the provision in its version concerning the active sports shooters exemption from the requirement assessment certificate. Dela Rosa stated that both panels agreed to include in the list of persons exempted from the said certificate incumbent and former elected officials and active and retired military and law enforcement personnel. Moreover, he said two panels also agreed to adopt a provision of the House version wherein renewal of license shall be every five years or 10 years, at the option of the licensee, unless revoked or suspended. He expressed gratitude to the Senate panel for their contributions. The Senate panel is composed of Dela Rosa, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Senate Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid. “I’m happy to report that in today’s bicameral conference committee meeting, most of the Senate conferees were present and participated in our pursuit to have the best reconciled version of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Bill. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)