Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Senate oks bicam report on Sim Card Registration Bill: Sen. Grace Poe sees an end to subscriber identity module (SIM) card-aided criminal activities as the Senate ratifies Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the report of the bicameral conference committee on the proposed SIM Card Registration Act. The report, which reconciled Senate Bill No. 2395 and House Bill No. 5793, would require subscribers to register before they can buy SIM cards and activate it. The measure would also mandate all social media providers to require the real name and phone number of users before the creation of their accounts. “We hope that by legislating this measure, we would be able to eradicate mobile phone, internet or electronic communication-aided criminal activities. This has been a long time coming but I hope that the passage of this bill will result in a safer and more secure mobile-use and cyberspace here in our country,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)