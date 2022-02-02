Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Senate ratifies report on Public Servants’ Night Differential Pay: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., head of the Senate contingent in the bicameral conference committee, reports during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 2, 2020, the harmonized version of Senate Bill No. 643 and House Bill No. 9458, or an Act Granting Night Shift Differential Pay to Government Employees, including those in Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations. Revilla said the measure covers all government employees to include division chiefs; and health workers to receive not exceeding 20 percent of the hourly basic rate. “Mr. President, I would like to thank the members of our Senate panel, Sen. Sonny Angara and Sen. Risa Hontiveros for their support and invaluable contribution in helping the bicam committee craft the best version of the bill. I would also like to thank the House Panel led by Representative Eric Go Yap for their contribution and for prioritizing this measure,” Revilla said. (File photo/Senate PRIB)