Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Recto explains No vote: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto congratulates Sen. Grace Poe who sponsored the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2094 and House Bill No. 78 or an act amending the 1935 Public Service Act. Recto also commended Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and other senators who helped improved the proposed measure that would open up the Philippines to more foreign investors. While he appreciates the decision of the sponsor to accept his amendments adding safeguards to the measure, Recto said he still has to vote no. “I do think that there are certain industries that need to be preserved for Filipinos and that is consistent also with our Constitution, particularly certain critical infrastructure or industries. I have no problem with foreign investment specially when it comes to manufacturing, that is where we needed it the most, Mr. President. So, it is unfortunate that to be consistent, I will have to vote no on this measure,” Recto said after the chamber adopted the bicameral conference committee report during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 2, 2022. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)