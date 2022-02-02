Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Introducing reforms to SK: Sen. Joel Villanueva congratulates Sen. Sonny Angara after the latter reported the bicameral conference committee report on the harmonized version of the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2124 and House Bill No. 10698, otherwise known as the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Reform Act on the floor Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Villanueva, co-author of the measure, said the introduction of necessary changes in the existing SK would empower young leaders involved in governance. He also thanked his colleagues, particularly Angara, for prioritizing SK officials in the allocation of scholarships and bookkeeping courses offered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA and for “recognizing the role of the SK in nation-building by giving them opportunities to learn and gain relevant skills.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)