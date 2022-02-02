Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Criminal charges to be filed vs 25 individuals: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the plenary session Wednesday, February 2, 2022, recommends the filing of criminal charges against 25 personalities for violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Hontiveros, who sponsored Senate Resolution No. 131 or the Resolution Urging the Senate Committee on Women, Children and Family Relations and Gender Equality to Conduct an Investigation in Aid of Legislation on the Recent Rescues of Sexual Trafficking Victims and to Probe into the Prostitution Rings in the Country tagged the personalities in a bribery scheme that allowed Chinese nationals to enter the Philippines without background checks in exchange of grease money. In addition, Hontiveros' committee also recommended the filing of criminal charges against six individuals for failing to file their respective Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) in violation of Section 8 of Republic Act No. 6713 or an Act Establishing a Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. “The committee recommends that further investigation be conducted on the potential criminal liability of former (Justice) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre for issuing Executive Order No. 041 and his appointment of Marc Red Mariñas as he may reasonably be assumed to have known that the consequence of both actions would be to grant the father and son Mariñas near unfettered discretion over the entry of hundreds of thousands of Chinese individuals – not only a potential corruption and conflict of interest issue, but also a national security issue,” Hontiveros said. The committee also urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue to audit travel agencies that cornered the Visa Upon Arrival market, including the Empire International Travel and Tours. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)