Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Pia sponsors PH CDC bill: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 2, 2022, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2505 or An Act Creating the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Defining its Powers and Functions, and for Other Purposes. In her sponsorship, Cayetano stressed the need to invest in the healthcare system to prepare the country better for public health emergencies, and to help build a more sustainable future beyond COVID-19. The senator said the past two years of pandemic brought to fore the importance of strengthening the country’s healthcare system to protect Filipino families from existing and emerging health emergencies that pose a threat to their lives. “If there’s one lesson we learned from this pandemic, it’s the importance of being more prepared for other future crises, including the possibility of another pandemic. According to the Center for Global Development, there is a 47-57 percent chance of another global pandemic as deadly as COVID in the next 25 years,” Cayetano said. (OS Cayetano Photo)