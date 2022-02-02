Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Gordon sponsors BI Modernization Bill: Sen. Richard Gordon, during the hybrid plenary session, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2500 or An Act Modernizing the Bureau of Immigration (BI) by Defining its Powers and Functions, Further Professionalizing its Organization, Upgrading the Compensation and Benefits of its Officials and Employees, and Appropriating Funds Therefor. In a nutshell, SBN 2500 aims to: 1.) give paramount importance to national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security, national interest, and right to self-determination as it adheres to the policy of peace, cooperation, and amity with all nations; 2.) uphold the Philippine domestic and international interest when admitting foreign nationals for the purpose of enhancing capital investment, consumer exchanges, and other forms of friendly relations and cooperation; 3.) organize the BI and create a Commission on Immigration that would be responsible for implementing and enforcing the country’s laws, regulations and rules on entry and admissions, and departures; 4.) modernize structures and mechanisms necessary for the administration of Immigration laws responsive to the changing demand of the country’s role in the global community; and 5.) upgrade the existing positions of the Immigration officers and other immigration personnel to adequately meet the country’s increasing needs for immigration services. “It is imperative for this august body, therefore, to pass Senate Bill No. 2500,” Gordon said. (Screen grab / Senate PRIB)