Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Sotto commends Drilon as Minority Leader: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III defines as par excellence the work of Sen. Franklin Drilon as Minority Floor Leader during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Sotto thanked Drilon, who, like him, is ending his term as senator in June, for a work well done and for studying all the bills. Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri seconded Sotto’s observation, saying Drilon helped the Senate when measures are for the good of the country and commended him for always being present either physically or online, “watching the proceedings with eagle eyes.” Sotto said if his presidential candidate, Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson wins, they would not allow Drilon to retire. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)