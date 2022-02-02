Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Pimentel sponsors Internet Transactions Act: Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship chairman Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III sponsors Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2489 or the Internet Transactions Act of 2022, which seeks to protect consumers and merchants engaged in internet transactions by putting in place strict regulations and creating the E-commerce Bureau. Pimentel said the Internet Transactions Act is responsive to the needs of the consumers and merchants while promoting the growth of E-commerce in the country. “It is high time for us to create an environment founded on trust among consumers and merchants as a means to increase the number of E-commerce participants and ultimately achieve sustainable economic growth. So, Mr. President and my distinguished colleagues, I would like to solicit your full support for this measure,” Pimentel said. (File photo/Senate PRIB)