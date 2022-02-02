Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Academy for entrepreneurs: Sen. Joel Villanueva bats for the establishment of a Philippine Entrepreneurs Academy. In sponsoring Senate Bill No. 2205 Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Villanueva, chairperson of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, said he firmly believes that an academy focusing on entrepreneurship training is necessary to help Filipinos change their mindset towards self-employment, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. It could also stimulate establishment of high-value micro, small and enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, he added. "Taking into account those strengths that have greatly accelerated in the new normal, it becomes evident that intervention is needed to help business-minded people capitalize on these opportunities," Villanueva said. Under the bill, the proposed academy for entrepreneurs would offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs, as well as short-term technical and vocational courses. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)