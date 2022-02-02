Photo Release

February 2, 2022 Imee sponsors 14 ecozone bills: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs, sponsors 14 measures which seek to create economic zones in different parts of the country during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 2, 2022. Marcos earlier said these measures are urgently required for rural development. In consideration are: Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2468 or An Act Converting and Expanding Leyte Industrial Development Estate into the Leyte Ecological Industrial Zone; SBN 1788, An Act Establishing the Special Economic Zone and Freeport in Ilocos Norte; House Bill No. (HBN) 7575, An Act Establishing the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport; HBN 7576, An Act Establishing the Surigao Del Sur Special Economic Zone and Freeport in the Municipalities of Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, and Lanuza; SBN 1321, An Act Establishing a Special Defense Economic Zone (Spedez) inside the Government Arsenal Defense Industrial Estate Located in Camp Gen. Antonio Luna, Lamao, in the Municipality of Limay, Bataan; SBN 1957, An Act Establishing the Special Economic Zone and Freeport in the Province Of Sarangani; SBN 1037, An Act Creating the Mega Cebu Development Authority; SBN 74, An Act Directing the Conversion of Sangley Point in Cavite City Into an International Logistics Hub; SBN 2193, An Act Establishing the Special Economic Zone in the 4th District of Cebu Province; SBN 2270, An Act Establishing the Marinduque Special Economic Zone in Santa Cruz, Marinduque; HBN 10108, An Act Establishing a Special Economic Zone in Iloilo City; HBN 10109, An Act Establishing a Special Economic Zone in the Municipalities of San Jose and Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro; HBN 10217, An Act Establishing a Special Economic Zone in the Portion of Salomague Cove and in the Municipalities of San Juan and Cabugao, Ilocos Sur; and, HBN 10243, An Act Establishing a Special Economic Zone in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)