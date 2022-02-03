Photo Release



Revilla Bill giving night shift differential pay to gov’t workers approved: Congress ratified on Wednesday the Bicameral Conference Committee Report granting night shift differential pay to government employees and the doubling of said benefit for public health care workers, for work performed between 6:00 in the evening and 6:00 in the morning of the following day.

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, is the principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill 643 - "AN ACT GRANTING NIGHT SHIFT DIFFERENTIAL PAY TO GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES INCLUDING THOSE IN GOVERNMENT-OWNED OR CONTROLLED CORPORATIONS AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR."