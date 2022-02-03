Photo Release

February 3, 2022 Classifying an agricultural land: Sen. Cynthia Villar leads Thursday, February 3, 2022, the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change's public hearing on House Bill No. 10003, which seeks to reclassify a parcel of land in Barangay Malaubang, Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental as an agricultural land open to disposition. Currently classified as forest land, the 82.77-hectare public domain is expected to be allocated for housing and commercial development projects of Ozamiz City in partnership with the national government. Barangay Malaubang is a relocation site of housing projects for urban informal settler families. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)