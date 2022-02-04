Photo Release



When Risa met Liza: Senator Risa Hontiveros recently met with actress Liza Soberano for the mental health conversation organized by Mind You, a mental health group. Hontiveros principally sponsored and co-authored the Republic Act 11036, otherwise known as the Philippine Mental Health Law. The landmark measure was signed into law in 2018 that sets the path for the government's policy in integrating mental healthcare in the country's public healthcare system.

