Photo Release

February 7, 2022 Resolving Obiena, PATAFA row: Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa expresses his hope that the row between pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) on the liquidation of the Financial Support to Athletes be resolved and a similar incident be avoided in the future. “It is my hope during this hearing that we will be able to clarify the controversy between our national athlete, EJ Obiena, and the PATAFA. We hope to come up with a fair resolution through legislation or executive issuance to prevent a repeat of this controversy. May we aspire to further ensure the welfare of our athletes, promote sports to our fellow Filipinos and aspire to bring honor to our country,” Dela Rosa said during the Senate inquiry on the matter Monday, February 7, 2022. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)