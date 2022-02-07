Photo Release

February 7, 2022 Not the way to treat athletes: Sen. Pia Cayetano on Monday, February 7, 2022 stresses the need for legislation to ensure the welfare of Filipino athletes and sports development in the Philippines. During the Committee on Sports' legislative inquiry on the rift between pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), the senator said athletes should not be burdened with administrative tasks as they should be left to focus on their training and competitions. An athlete herself, Cayetano chided national sports associations, particularly the PATAFA, for causing mental and emotional distress to Obiena over alleged liquidation issues. "You have assistants to liquidate your expenses for you...and we expect our national athlete, who trains eight to 12 hours a day, who lives alone [in] a different time zone, to liquidate on the spot and if he doesn't, he's a bad person? And he deserves to be insulted, deserves to be threatened, to be taken out of a sport that he dedicated his life to? Is that how we treat our national athletes?" Cayetano asked. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)