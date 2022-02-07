Photo Release

February 7, 2022 Tolentino highlights PATAFA role in advertising contracts: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino scrutinizes the role of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) in the advertising contracts of its athletes during the hybrid inquiry on the controversy involving Filipino pole vaulter Ernest John "EJ" Obiena and the athletics group Monday, February 7, 2022. Citing the group’s amended bylaws, Tolentino stressed that PATAFA is tasked to review any advertising contracts entered into by any individual athlete or club that capitalizes on the talent or involvement of the athlete or club in track and field. However, Tolentino pointed out that in the case of the failed sponsorship of the MVP foundation, PATAFA already jumped in the middle of the negotiations when in fact it was clear in the group’s bylaws that they should only come into the picture once the contract had already been negotiated. “I underscore the word review. When you say review, it means ‘done after.’ The endorsement is already finished. The contract will be then given to you to review. What is review? You analyze, you reevaluate… so it should not be done in the initial stage and in the middle stage. It should be done after the contract has been negotiated,” Tolentino said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)