Photo Release

February 7, 2022 NSAs tasked to do the accounting: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon asks the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) the mechanisms in financing national athletes who are training abroad. During Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Sports February 7, 2022 on the recent row between Filipino pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) involving the liquidation of financial support to the athletes, Drilon asked why was the PSC giving financial assistance directly to the athletes. PSC chief William “Butch” Ramirez told Drilon the PSC, as a matter of rule, gives the fund to the national sports associations (NSAs) and it will be the NSAs, in this case, the PATAFA which will give the fund to the athletes. He said it will be up to the PATAFA to come out with mechanisms to account for the public funds. Drilon also reminded that the hearing was not to determine who is right or wrong but to come out with legislation to prevent the current issue from happening again. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)