Photo Release

February 8, 2022 Senatorial slate of VP Leni and Sen Kiko in Angat Buhay Village in Lupi, CamSur: The senatorial slate of VP Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan attends the opening program of Angat Buhay Buhay Village in Lupi, Camarines Sur. This is the first stop for the senatorial slate before the Grand Rally later this afternoon.