Photo Release

February 8, 2022 Senator Risa Hontiveros on Libmanan and Tigaon CamSur: Senator Risa Hontiveros made a short statement pushing her Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay advocacy during the second stop of the senatorial slate of VP Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan at the Maharlika Highway in Libmanan, Camarines Sur.