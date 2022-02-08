Photo Release



SJDM warmly welcomes Pinuno Partylist: Senator Lito “Pinuno” Lapid together with Pinuno Partylist first nominee Howard Guintu and third nominee Alexa Pastrana were warmly welcomed by residents of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan as they launched their Congressional campaign, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Lapid became sentimental remembering the days he spent in SJDM when he was still filming the hit series “Ang Probinsyano” together with Coco Martin. He added that this is why we chose this place to launch Pinuno Partylist.

The Senator from Pampanga firmly believes in what Pinuno Partylist stands for – affordable housing and employment for every Filipino. “Totoo ang lahat ng sinasabi ng Pinuno Partylist. Hindi pa nakaupo ay marami na silang natulungan,” Lapid said. SJDM residents are among the many who benefitted from the programs provided by Pinuno Partylist.